Actress Hina Khan, who has impressed us on television and in films, is all set for another flick. The actress recently opened up about working on her upcoming film Wishlist. She also opened up about the positive impact the film and story has had on her.

The actress even shed light on how Wishlist has made her reconsider her choices in life.

“This film is very special to me; I can positively say that it has made me retrospect and reconsider my choices in life,” Hina Khan said.

Hina Khan further added, “One of the biggest takeaways for me while playing Shalini was that the best laid plans can go astray, sometimes – it’s about simply going with the flow and believing that things will right themselves. I’m sure it’s something that will bring a smile to people’s faces but at the same time leave an aching pain in their hearts.”

Also starring Jitendra Rai, the film is about what happens when forgotten dreams are brought to life by a ‘Wishlist’. It is a Rahat Kazmi directorial.

Talking about the movie, Kazmi shared, “It has been a great experience working with Hina and the team of ‘Wishlist’. We’ve all, at some point, given up on our dreams or desires for other commitments and through this film, all we want to tell everyone is that it’s never too late to find happiness – it’s about believing in the individualistic meaning of life and coming to terms with it.”

The film will go live on MX Player on December 11.

On the personal front, the actress recently shared amazing pictures from her vacation in Maldives and we are loving them.

