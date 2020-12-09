Actress Shilpa Shinde is all set to play Queen Meerawati in Alt Balaji’s upcoming web series, Paurashpur. During a recent conversation, the actress opened up about how the show sheds light on serious issues like patriarchy and gender politics. Read on to know what she said.

Set in 16th century India, the show is about the world of Paurashpur where actor Annu Kapoor’s character, Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, rules the misogynistic kingdom. Shilpa plays the first wife of the King, and carries the power of knowledge with her and graces the throne of the queen.

Shilpa Shinde shared that her character is an ambitious one. She revealed that it challenges the male-dominated laws where women are objectified.

“Besides portraying an ambitious character of a queen, the show touches upon a lot of serious issues like male patriarchy, gender politics and power. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale,” said Shilpa Shinde.

Recently, Shilpa opened up about working with Ekta Kapoor for the first time in Paurashpur. She said, “This is my first stint with ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club and I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati. I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel ‘Paurashpur’ is the show that I have been looking for. This will also be my first project with Ekta Kapoor and I am delighted to work with her and all the amazing cast and crew in the show. I hope people keep showering their love to all of us in this venture.”

Actor Milind Soman as the third gender Boris questions the rules of the kingdom and is also the one who starts a revolution. Said Milind, “I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time.”

Paurashpur will be directed by Shachindra Vats and is produced by Jaasvand Entertainment. Beside Shilpa Shinde, the series also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Sahil Salathia, among others. The show will premiere on December 29 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

