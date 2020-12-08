Actors Aarya Babbar and Rahul Dev have started shooting for their next, a crime thriller series titled Duniya Gayi Bhaad Me.

The web series casts Aarya as a tough cop while Rahul plays a Narcotics Control Bureau officer.

“When I heard the narration, I knew this was a very different and interesting story. I read the entire script in one go. It was so engrossing and captivating at the same time. I am sure everybody will love it,” Aarya said.

Directed by Rohit Gangurde and produced by Dilip Pithva, the series also stars actress Rutpanna Aishwarya.

Duniya Gayi Bhaad Me is expected to release in February 2021. The web series will release on the OTT platform Digiflix TV.

Actor Rahul Dev will be seen in the upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz. Rahul says since his Bollywood debut in 1997, he has bonded well with Dutt and their friendship has evolved with time.

“Sanjay is a very giving actor. He is not one of them who would snatch the moment. He is a great co-actor to build a scene with, he is not a controlling actor,” Rahul told IANS.

He recalled his debut film was the late Mukul Anand’s Dus, which got shelved shortly after shooting started. The 1997 film starred Vinod Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty.

“My debut film, which remains unreleased, was a directorial of Mukul Anand ji, titled ‘Dus’. For 42 days, we shot the film. I was a debutant actor but since day one, he (Sanjay Dutt) was very friendly and slowly we became good friends. He is a very warm-hearted person. We used to work out together and though I was a new struggling actor in this big city Mumbai, he never treated me like that. If you talk to him, you just get it, he is a large-hearted man,” said Rahul.

Since then, Rahul worked with Sanjay Dutt in Sarhad Paar, Kidnap and Blue.

“I have seen him in his forties, in his fifties and now. A lot of things have changed in him but the constant factor is Sanjay is all heart,” smiled Rahul, while opening up about Dutt, who turned 61 in July.

