Bigg Boss is known for dramatic twists and turns, and the recent #WeekendKaVaar episode definitely stirred a wave of uncertainty amongst the housemates. The episode witnessed mastermind Vikas Gupta and challenger Rakhi Sawant discuss their views on the housemates before making their explosive entry in the house which led to a strategic discussion between close friends Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla on the road ahead to winning the trophy. In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala exclusively on Voot, the duo are seen discussing the ulterior motives behind Vikas’ statements while defending their own behaviour in the house.

In a candid conversation with Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav speculated about the statements made by Vikas and Rakhi, stating, “ Woh Vikas ka opinion hai sirf. Un sab ke opinion mein kuch na kuch aapke liye message hai, aur kuch na kuch distraction bhi hai. Aap usko waise ka waise, literally nahi le sakte. Hoga kuch, ab Rakhi ne bola ki, yeh kon hai? Mein toh janti nahi hoon kon hai. Usko pata hai na kon hai? Show chal raha hai. Har bande ka opinion kal alag tha ek dusre se. Nobody was on the same page, bola bhi na Khan sahib ne, suno. Aur phir VIkas ne bhi bola, aap humko suno, hum kya bol rahe hain, so there is a purpose.”

Adding to Abhinav’s point, Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin discussed Vikas’s opinions about her, saying,” Mujhe bola cute hai but phir mean ho jati hai. Mujhe batao insaan mean nahi ho sakta? Gussa nahi ho sakta? Mein bhi thodi koi saint hoon. Agar mujhse koi pange nahi lega, joh mere saath sweet hai, mein uske saath sweet hoon. Phir jab irritate ho jaata hai admi kisi se, toh phir karta hi hai aise react. Usme kya fake hai aap mujhe batao? Fake hona woh ho haega ki mujhe gussa aa raha hai kisi pe, I don’t like that person, but still I’m trying to be nice. That is being fake according to me. “

Do you agree with what Vikas said about these close friends or is it just a masterstroke to derail them? Catch all behind the scenes gossip as the challengers enter the Bigg Boss house and take the drama to new heights only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.

