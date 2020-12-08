The magnanimous digital platforms, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are back to regale the audiences with yet another highly anticipated show – PAURASHPUR, that they would have not probably witnessed before in the OTT space! The world of Paurashpur brings to you love, lust, blood-stained swords & gender struggles, magnificent sets with hard-hitting dialogues, and a decision that questions the social fabric of an entire kingdom!

A magnum opus with stunning visuals, grandeur, scale, brilliant star cast, and powerful dialogues, the two platforms have recently added to the excitement by unveiling the trailer of the much-awaited series featuring a stellar cast comprising of Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal among others.

Shot against the backdrop of 16th century India, in the world of Paurashpur where legendary actor Annu Kapoor as Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, rules the extremely misogynistic kingdom. A kingdom, where women are objectified for desire and treated like a man’s property. A toxic dynasty, that dictates women’s freedom, where the laws are so archaic that the women are disallowed from making decisions regarding their own bodies without the men in their lives. The beautiful Shilpa Shinde (Queen Meerawati) challenges the male-dominated laws in the kingdom, where women are objectified for desire and treated like a man’s property.

Milind Soman as a third gender Boris questions the rules of the kingdom and is also the one who starts the revolution. Sahil Salathia as Bhanu, Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh, Poulomi Das as Kala, Anantvijay Joshi as Prince Aditya, add to the twists and turns of the bold and brutal stories of the Paurashpur Kingdom. The trailer ends on an interesting note that sets the tone for a revolution, as actor Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh proclaims, “Paurashpur girega… aur humara pyaar usey girayega”.

Shilpa Shinde says, “I think most of the actors are always on the outlook for a show like Paurashpur. Besides portraying an ambitious character of a Queen, the show touches upon a lot of serious issues like male patriarchy, gender politics, power, etc., which used to exist even in those days. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale. Hope you guys have as much fun as we had while shooting it. You don’t want to miss this one for sure”.

Milind Soman shares, “I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time. I am happy that so many people have appreciated the look of my character, and I hope they love the show too! The entire team has worked hard to create something that the audience is going to experience for the first time from an Indian production.”

Take a look at the trailer here:

Directed by Shachindra Vats, witness the epic story of an extraordinary kingdom on 29th December on ALTBALAJI & ZEE5!

