Touted to be one of the biggest web series ever brought to the audiences, ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Paurashpur is the magnum opus that is already making headlines. Envisioned to be on the lines of Games Of Thrones, the makers have recently launched the logo of Paurashpur in 16 Indian languages, making it a Pan-India show of the land.

The makers revealed the grand logo of the upcoming web series on December 1 on their social media handles of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. This virtual launch of the logo in multiple languages has marked itself as the first-ever unveil for any show title in the history of the digital arena.

The period drama web series stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Sonam, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor in the lead roles. The show also stars Anant Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, and others. The web series is a magnum opus period drama that showcases the apathy between men and women and the politics that it all entails.

Sharing the logo of the web series, ALTBalaji captioned their post, “Presenting the logo of the grand kingdom of Paurashpur Dive deep into the world of lust for power, gender struggle and inequality. #Paurashpur, teaser out on 6th Dec, on #ALTBalaji”

Recently Shilpa Shinde shared her look as Queen Meerawati from the show. Commenting about her role in the show, Shilpa shared, “This is my first stint with ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club and I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati. I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel ‘Paurashpur’ is the show that I have been looking for. This will also be my first project with Ekta Kapoor and I am delighted to work with her and all the amazing cast and crew in the show. I hope people keep showering their love to all of us in this venture.”

Directed by Sachindra Vats, the series will be bankrolled by Sachin Mohite under his banner Jaasvand Productions. Paurashpur will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

