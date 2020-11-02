It’s been quite some time that we last saw Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde on our television screens. Well, good news for all her fan out there, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress is coming back with Ekta Kapoor’s period drama titled ‘Paurashpur’ opposite Shaheer Sheikh and Anu Kapoor.

Advertisement

Shilpa’s back with a bang and this time with a bold, never before seen avatar and we are sure fans are going to love this side of her.

Advertisement

A while ago, the OTT platform shared the details about Paurashpur on their social media handle and making the announcement, they wrote, “Shoot begins of a magnum opus #Paurashpur, a period drama! A story of kingdoms, gender power struggles and politics. Stay tuned to #ALTBalaji to know more!”

Take a look at the promo here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Paurashpur doesn’t only mark, Shilpa Shinde’s debut on OTT but also of Shaheer Sheikh. Producer Ekta Kapoor wanted to collaborate with these actors for a long time and it’s finally happening.

Meanwhile, Shaheer is lately making headlines for making her relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor official on Instagram. The 36-year-old took to his Instagram a while ago and shared a picture of a mystery woman. The lady could be seen wearing a knee-length denim dress. She paired them up with super cute white sneakers. Trying to hide her face from the camera, she looked downwards, with all the hair hiding her face.

Shaheer Sheikh did not shy away from revealing his mystery woman. There was another picture that revealed that the lady was none other than Ruchika Kapoor. But what ignited the dating rumours further was the caption of the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde also shared the promo on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Full Entertainment 😎 Life Sirf 3 Chizo se chalti hai “ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT & SIRF ENTERTAINMENT 😎”

Did y’all like Shilpa Shinde and Shaheer Sheikh’s new avatar in Paurashpur? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer Planning To Tie The Knot In 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube