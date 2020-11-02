Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer Planning To Tie The Knot In 2021

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that has created a different fanbase for each of its characters. Tanuj Mahashabde, aka Krishnan Iyer, has also managed to create a niche for himself and is one of the actors from the pilot cast. The actor in a recent interview has opened up on his marriage plans and how he is aiming to tie the knot in 2021. While on that he also spoke about his equation with his on-screen wife Munmun Dutta aka Babita. Read on to know what the actor has to say about the same.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes a glorious 12 year run on television. The show has always managed to be in the top slots of the TRP ratings. Mahashabde, who plays Iyer, has time and again shed light on his wedding plans. The actor is single in real life.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Life reports, Tanuj Mahashabde is planning to take the nuptial plunge in 2021. He says if god’s will, he will be getting married the next year. He was also asked about his dynamic with Munmun Dutta. He went on to say that the two are great friends but do not share any connections beyond their show.

Meanwhile, it was recently we saw Tanuj Mahashabde getting emotional and talking about how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given fame to Krishnan Iyer, but Tanuj is still unknown. He said, “Iyer is famous but Tanuj is not. I would like if Tanuj is also famous. I get identified as a comedian playing a comedy role. I understand that Iyer is a big character and hence famous but I believe that people should also know the person who is playing Iyer.”

Tanuj Mahashabde added, “I am very happy that I became an actor in TMKOC. However, I have not given up on writing, I am still writing scripts. But I have got my identity from TMKOC, previously I have done small shows, theatre but I did not get recognition.” The actor earlier told TC, “My habits, thinking, everything is influenced by the character I am playing in the show. It has become like when I come home I feel like I am at work and when I am at work I feel like I am at home.”

For more updates stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Shares Her ‘Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua’ Moment & Truly, She Looks Magical!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube