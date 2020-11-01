Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi & Munmun Dutta’s Childhood Version Is Screaming ‘Kya Se Kya Hogaye Dekhte Dekhte’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has garnered unprecedented fame over the years. In fact, everything regarding the show, be it small or big titbits makes it to the trending topics of discussion. Recently, we saw Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Jennifer Mistry amongst others create a ‘dhamaka’ at India’s Best Dancer sets. With today comes yet another exciting piece. Scroll below for all the scoop.

It’s been over 12 years that fans have witnessed Dilip and Munmun as Jethalal and Babita respectively. On one hand, Jethalal is always messed up in some kind of situation but his innocence yet funny take always leave us in splits. Babita Iyer, on the other hand, always leaves our jaws dropping with her sizzling avatars.

But have you ever wondered how these Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors used to look during their childhood? Well, we wouldn’t shy away from expecting that they both were super adorable. No one could have actually thought that the toddler Dilip Joshi would one day end up playing Jethalal. Munmun looks way more pretty than what she is today.

Check out Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi’s childhood pictures below:

Aren’t the two such darlings?

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently shared her opinion on Bigg Boss 14. She termed Kavita Kaushik as rude. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also went onto share that she finds Rubina Dilaik a strong and entertaining contestant.

“Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz. She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul (Pandit), Pavitra (Punia), Rubina (Dilaik) when she was the captain. Those overreactions, respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful in front of that verbal diarrhoea,” she shared.

Munmun Dutta also went on to reveal her ‘favourite contestants’ from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Tagging Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik as her most-liked, Munmun shared, “To date, my favourites have been Pavitra and Rubina in this show. Both these girls are strong, sorted, and entertaining in their own way. Rest keep changing every day or every week.”

