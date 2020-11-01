Nia Sharma Sends Special Birthday Wish For Ishq Mein Marjawan Co-Star Arjun Bijlani, Watch

Arjun Bijlani celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday and wishes from friends and fans poured in for him. His Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Nia Sharma also sent him a special birthday wish. The two have also worked in Naagin, however, he appeared in the first season while Nia joined the cast in the fourth season.

Nia on Saturday took to Instagram to share a throwback BTS video with Arjun. In the video, Arjun can be seen cracking up over a joke on the sets of their show. She also shared two throwback photos with Arjun along with the post, where both showed off major friendship goals with their million-dollar smiles.

Sharing the post, Nia Sharma was all praise for Arjun as she walks down the memory lane to cherish the fun times she has spent with him. She wrote, “This is how you’ll always find him at work after work.. or at parties. this is how I remember the time we worked or partied together.. forever laughing and smiling.. the one trait I always copy from him. Happiest Birthdayyyyyy (sic).”

Take a look at the post below:

Not so long ago, Nia also celebrated her 30th birthday with her beloved ones. A wild birthday party was organised by her and her former co-star Arjun Bijlani was also a part of it. The actress also shared pictures on her Instagram but she received a lot of criticism from fans for using a phallus-shaped cake for her birthday. Many netizens also slammed her for promoting vulgarity.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress also shared a video of her steamy performance with Arjun from an award show last year. In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the tunes of Lahu Munh Lag Gaya taken from SLB’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Apart from doing TV shows, Nia Sharma will soon feature in the second season of the web series Jamai 2.0, which is directed by Aarambhh Singh. She will be seen alongside other actors like Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani was last seen in the role of an NSG commando in the web series State of Siege: 26/11.

What do you think about Nia’s special birthday wish for Arjun? Let us know in the comments.

