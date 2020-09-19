Nia Sharma is known for her raw avatar. She’s been quite candid about everything in her life. She can rock a fashionista avatar and go sans makeup at the same time. The beauty celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday and it’s making a lot of noise.

The Naagin beauty enjoyed a birthday bash with her work friends this year. Th,e party was attended by Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit amongst others. Nia has been sharing glimpses from her grand bash on Instagram. Yesterday, netizens couldn’t help but notice the p*nis shaped cake.

Nia Sharma also received a lot of backlash for the male genital shaped cake. However, she gave a classy reply to trolls when she took a jibe at them via an Insta post. Sharing a video of herself dancing, the Naagin actress wrote, “Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. har din Birthday nahi aataaaaa”

Albeit, we can’t help but praise the way Nia Sharma celebrated her birthday. It began with videos from multiple cakes at her house. She even shared videos of dancing with her brother to the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. Then, came the celebration with Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit and others.

However, it didn’t stop there. Nia enjoyed a pool day with her girlfriends. She looked gorgeous in her bikini avatar and it was truly a sight to behold. In one of the videos, Sharma could be seen wearing a white and pink bikini.

A picture of Nia Sharma, shared by her makeup artist witnesses her in a black bikini babe look.

Check out the pictures below:

Previously, Nia Sharma shared pictures of her grand celebration and called it the best birthday ever.

“Safely the best dirty 30th of my life Short of words … overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment Appreciate the efforts madeeeee by you all… Thankkk youuu all for making this our first and the most memorable one…” she captioned her post.

