It’s delayed a lot, but someone said it rightly – It’s never too late! IPL 2020 commences from today and cricket lovers’ happiness has no bounds. The first match will take place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the evening. But fans can’t keep calm and #MIvsCSK is already the top trend in India. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the tournament is held in UAE.
Today, the official Twitter page of Indian Premier League (IPL) created excitement among the masses for MI Vs CSK match. They tweeted, “As the @mipaltan are all set to take on @ChennaiIPL in the season opener of #Dream11IPL, take a look at one of @ImRo45’s knocks against #CSK in the 12th edition of the league. Will he exhibit the same form today?”
But cricket lovers are also good meme creators. While some shared their excitement on Twitter for first IPL 2020 match, there were those who made memes. Talking about the excitement, one netizen tweeted, “Friendship ended with PL
Now IPL is my bestfriend
#MIvCSK”.
Trending
Another fan tweeted, “And it’s that time of the year when you are bound to get glued onto your television sets or onto ur cell phones.THE @IPL 2020 is here in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic and to start with we have our very own #ElClasico.I m rooting for the men in Yellow square. @ChennaiIPL @mipaltan #MIvCSK”.
Also, the memes are hilarious AF. One person captioned the meme, “Team vs their strength Rolling on the floor laughing #IPL2020 #MIvCSK #CSK”.
Check out people’s excitement and IPL 2020 memes:
Friendship ended with PL
Now IPL is my bestfriend#MIvCSK
— Aditya surve (@aditya1_1_) September 19, 2020
CSK: Iss baar hame jeetne se koi nhi rok sakta.
Le umpire: pic.twitter.com/pUatO9xQ3m
— Ayushi Singh🌸 (@Midnght_snacker) September 19, 2020
“you know csk was banned for 2 years because of betting activities, still you support that team?”
“YES”
— ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ (@firkey_) September 18, 2020
Team vs their strength 🤣#IPL2020 #MIvCSK #CSK pic.twitter.com/Kywucbz7Q6
— 🏏 (@HawaiKila) September 13, 2020
#MIvCSK 🤟
ALL THE BEST pic.twitter.com/x6n0MLDzcY
— NANDAMURI BERLIN😎 (@NANDAMURIBerlin) September 18, 2020
Rohit sharma: who is your favourite player in IPL ?
Random fan: Mukesh Ambani
Rohit sharma: pic.twitter.com/hvMjfoF41o
— Sekhawati Memer (@Memer_Sekhawati) September 12, 2020
When #MIvCSK are playing this how RCBian should be , Don’t pick sides : pic.twitter.com/btkQ24GhRt
— Sai (@akakrcb6) September 19, 2020
#IPL2020 #MIvCSK
Just facts 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MtyC8jlSGg
— YASH (@witty_a_little) September 19, 2020
#MIvCSK #IPL2020
19 Sep morning be like pic.twitter.com/j91DUiroF6
— One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@vishwavivek52) September 18, 2020
Teacher : Haar ke jeetne wale ko kya kehte he ?
He : Baazigar
Teacher : Tune ‘Fixer’ kyu likha he ?#IPL2020 #MIvCSK #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/Mze7p4USfj
— Kaam_Ka_Banda (@neophyte420) September 19, 2020
* #CSKvsMI match exists *
Le umpire: pic.twitter.com/ZEWZm2I1r6
— Sekhawati Memer (@Memer_Sekhawati) September 19, 2020
Meanwhile, the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will telecast on Star Sports from 7:30 pm.
Must Read: It’s OFFICIAL! Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Are Dating, Deets Inside
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube