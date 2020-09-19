It’s delayed a lot, but someone said it rightly – It’s never too late! IPL 2020 commences from today and cricket lovers’ happiness has no bounds. The first match will take place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the evening. But fans can’t keep calm and #MIvsCSK is already the top trend in India. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the tournament is held in UAE.

Today, the official Twitter page of Indian Premier League (IPL) created excitement among the masses for MI Vs CSK match. They tweeted, “As the @mipaltan are all set to take on @ChennaiIPL in the season opener of #Dream11IPL, take a look at one of @ImRo45’s knocks against #CSK in the 12th edition of the league. Will he exhibit the same form today?”

But cricket lovers are also good meme creators. While some shared their excitement on Twitter for first IPL 2020 match, there were those who made memes. Talking about the excitement, one netizen tweeted, “Friendship ended with PL

Now IPL is my bestfriend

#MIvCSK”.

Another fan tweeted, “And it’s that time of the year when you are bound to get glued onto your television sets or onto ur cell phones.THE @IPL 2020 is here in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic and to start with we have our very own #ElClasico.I m rooting for the men in Yellow square. @ChennaiIPL @mipaltan #MIvCSK”.

Also, the memes are hilarious AF. One person captioned the meme, “Team vs their strength Rolling on the floor laughing #IPL2020 #MIvCSK #CSK”.

Check out people’s excitement and IPL 2020 memes:

Meanwhile, the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will telecast on Star Sports from 7:30 pm.

