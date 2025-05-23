The picture is clear now, and IPL 2025 has four qualified teams for the playoff games. Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians managed to be among the top four qualified teams after witnessing a losing streak in the first half of the league. As Mumbai has progressed into the next stage, Jonny Bairstow is ready to join the team and display his power-hitting. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by India’s retaliation, Operation Sindoor, the situation between India and Pakistan became tense. As a result, the 2025th edition of IPL saw a suspension for one week. Due to the rescheduling of the pending matches, many overseas players found accommodating the remaining league season difficult due to their other commitments.

Jonny Bairstow joins Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Will Jacks

From Mumbai Indians, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch will be flying out of India after the remaining final match of the league stage. They won’t be available for the playoffs. As a result, the team has already brought in some important replacements. Among all, all eyes are set on Jonny Bairstow, who will join the team as a replacement for Will Jacks.

How much salary is Jonny Bairstow receiving in IPL 2025?

Jonny Bairstow is a well-known English batsman known for his power hitting. He is considered a valuable addition to Mumbai Indians and is expected to provide firepower in the top order. It is further learned that Mumbai is paying him a whopping salary of 5.25 crores for his impactful batting.

Yes, you read that right! Jonny Bairstow will receive a huge 5.25 crores just for the playoff matches of IPL 2025. However, this amount will be divided on a pro rata basis.

Bairstow to receive more than 1.50 crores for each playoff game?

After the league stage ends, Mumbai Indians can play three games in the playoff stage. The team is likely to play the Eliminator. If it wins the Eliminator, Mumbai will play Qualifier 2. If it wins Qualifier 2, it will reach the Final. So, considering the three possible playoff games in the pipeline, it is assumed that Jonny Bairstow has been roped in on a salary of 1.75 crores for each game.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket stories and updates!

Must Read: IPL: Jonny Bairstow Amassed 25 Crore+ In 6 Seasons – Revisiting His Earnings & Salaries Ahead Of Rumored Debut For Mumbai Indians!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News