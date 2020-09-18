TV actress Nia Sharma, who is known for her works in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Naagin, turned 30 on Thursday. Many industry colleagues took to social media and shared love and birthday wishes for the actress. Read on to know some of their messages.

Nia has had a busy birthday as she is currently shooting for music video also featuring Arjun Bijlani. The video is titled Ishq Tanha.

Actor Kushal Tandon walked down memory lane and shared a picture from their show ‘Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai’. He wrote, “My dad’s favourite child. Have a blast girl. This pic is from 2010.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who shared screen space with Nia in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, spoke about the emotional side of Nia. Arjun posted on social media, “Wish you the happiest birthday my friend. Always loved you for your honest opinions, your bindaas attitude but behind all of this there is a very emotional girl who creates her own happiness.. and the fact that you r not fake.. keep shining my friend.” Actress Asha Negi, too, praised Nia on her birthday. “Happy birthday Nia! itni real, itni hot, itni mental ! Please don’t change,” Asha wrote.

Nia shared a glimpse from her birthday celebrations at her home. Expressing her happiness she wrote, “A birthday’s been like a festival every year since last 10…fills my eyes up and heart with pride…immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so special.”

The Naagin actress even shared pictures of her birthday bash with Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit and other colleagues. Those pics included a p*nis cake, courtesy Bijlani and friends. She was extremely happy to have had this kind of celebration.

Meanwhile, rumours are strong that Nia Sharma will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house this year. The actress has previously denied the, but so is the case with most celebrities who have been approached this year!

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Spend Time With Kriti Sanon, Quit Smoking – UNSEEN Note!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube