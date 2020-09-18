Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Spend Time With Kriti Sanon, Quit Smoking – UNSEEN Note!

Sushant Singh Rajput case is only getting more complicated each day. Initially, it was the ‘Bollywood mafia’ that the Mumbai police was investigating. Eventually, the murder theories created a storm all across. Now, with the drug angle, the entire case has taken a different twist. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and house manager Samuel Miranda is currently in jail for their involvement.

Every day, there is some new revelation in the case. The CBI, NCB along with the ED have been leaving no stones unturned to delve into each and every possibility. Amongst other things, SSR’s farmhouse was looked into. Now, a never-seen-before note is going viral and it mentions Kriti Sanon as well as Kedarnath amongst other things.

The hand-written note accessed by India Today is a to-do list. It contains as many as 12-14 things that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to do on April 27, 2018. SSR, as per the note, woke up at 2:30 am, had ‘superman’ tea and a cold shower. What has been grabbing attention currently is the number 8 point on the list.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly wanted to spend time with Kriti Sanon, as mentioned on the note. For the unversed, Sushant and Kriti worked together in Raabta. They turned one of the favourite on-screen pairs in no time. Rumours around their relationship had been doing rounds during that time too, but none of them ever confessed to the same.

The note from SSR’s farmhouse even mentions reading Kedarnath script. The Abhishek Kapoor film starred him alongside Sara Ali Khan. Sara too is under the radar currently as her name has popped up in the drug angle as well.

Other things on the list include ensuring that he doesn’t smoke. The actor had also marked a tick on the same, which hints that he was trying to live a sober life.

Check out the unseen note here.

