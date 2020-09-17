Happy Birthday Nia Sharma! From Shutting Trolls To Redefining Body Goals, She’s Indeed 'Khatron Ki Khiladi'

Nia Sharma is the ultimate fashionista and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. From nailing red carpet looks to redefining body goals at her own terms and conditions, the 30-year-old actress is an inspiration to many young girls out there.

Nia is celebrating her 30th birthday today but does she even look a day older than 21? Nah. We kinda disagree with that.

Nia Sharma recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India and made headlines for her amazing performance in the show.

The Jamai Raja actress has time and again proved that she loves experimenting with her fashion choices and let’s take a look at some of the best Instagram posts of Nia:

I’m someone who is a die-hard of shimmery outfits. So, being a little biased here, Nia has totally rocked this chic look with a shimmery off-shoulder top with leather pants trousers and accessorised the look with summery shades.

Sharma kept her hair open with beach wavy locks and white boots. The Jamai Raja actress kept her makeup subtle with bold smokey and glittery eyes and nude lips.

White is such a pretty and serene colour. It goes well on all the skin tones and makes you stand out of the crowd. Nia paired her white ruffled off-shoulder top with high-rise shorts in white and accessorised it with a chain belt and layered neck chain jewellery.

The Jamai Raja actress kept her hair open and straight and makeup elegant with blushed cheeks, bold brows and nude lips.

Yet again a perfect white outfit look by Nia Sharma!

This high-neck ribbed top with puffed net sleeves and a mini sheer through white skirt is a BANG ON combination for a ladies night out. What stole the show is Nia’s frosty makeup with icy blue bold eyes and nude lips.

What a beautiful RED this is. This pattern is so in these days and we have often seen the Kardashian sisters wearing these kinda tops and Nia is pretty well acing the game here too.

This red wrap top is complementing Nia’s perfect figure and with those flared leather pants, it sure works like an icing on the cake.

The Jamai Raja actress went for nude lips with bold smokey red eyes and her signature beach wavy locks.

Not doing it without that RED pout.

Nia Sharma’s red glittery evening gown dress with bold red lips and glasses, you just can’t resist writing this looks like one of her bests till date.

A very happy birthday to this beauty and all the best for Bigg Boss 14!

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Memes Are Great Relief Amidst A Lot Of Things Happening Around: Harshita Gaur (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube