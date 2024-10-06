Superstar Salman Khan is back with an entertaining season of Bigg Boss 18. With an exciting line-up of contestants and a unique theme, the show is all set to entice the audience for the next three months. We bring you the live updates from the Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere.

Check Out All The Updates From The Grand Premiere!

9:08 – Bigg Boss welcomes host Salman Khan before kickstarting the grand premiere after giving a lovely tour of the house.

9:18 – Salman Khan welcomes TV actress Chahat Pandey as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 18. She reveals about her fight with her co-stars Avinash Mishra and Arjit Taneja. Salman also makes her interact with her spiritual leader Dr Aniruddhacharya.

9:31 – Avinash Mishra and Shehzada Dhami are the second and third contestants of Bigg Boss 18, respectively. Shehzada opens up about his removal from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain by producer Rajan Shahi. Salman takes a subtle dig at Shehzada and asks him to be humble. Shehzada Dhami recalls a toxic work environment on the sets of his show and how he was humiliated by his producer. He further recalls his tumultuous experience on the shows’ sets. Avinash Mishra defends the production house as he has also worked with them. Chahat’s entry is shown to Avinash and Shehzada. Bigg Boss sends Chahat to jail. Avinash takes a jibe at Chahat saying how she used to create a difficult atmosphere on the show’s sets.

9:50 – Salman Khan welcomes senior actress Shilpa Shirodkar as the fourth contestant.

9:56 – Political leader Tajinder Singh Bagga is the fifth contestant on the show. He cracks some jokes with Salman Khan. Salman calls Shrutika as the 6th contestant of the show. Salman shares a fun banter with her.

10:19 – Nyrraa Banerji and Chum Darang are the 7th and 8th contestants of the show.

10:28 – Karanveer Mehra enters as the 9th contestant of the show. He recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He opens up about his two failed marriages. Salman introduces controversial YouTuber Rajat Dalal as the 10th contestant on the show. Rajat opens about his controversies.

10:52 – Muskan Bamne is introduced as the 11th contestant of the show.

10: 58 – Shehzad Dhami and Avinash Mishra discuss how they are bored of all the discussion of the contestants. They predict arguments between Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Singh Bagga.

11:00 – Celebrity life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan are the 12th and the 13th contestants of the show.

11:07 – Eisha Singh becomes the 14th contestant of the show.

11:20 – Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte enters as the 15th contestant of the show and cracks up Salman with his voice and antics.

11:25 – Influencer and Dabangg 3 actress Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi is the 16th contestant on the show.

11:39 – Vivian Dsena enters as the 17th contestant on the show. Salman tells him that he has heard rumors of him being short-tempered.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: AI Influencer Naina Avtr To Grace Salman Khan’s Show, Enjoys 398K Instagram Followers & Numerous Brand Deals – All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News