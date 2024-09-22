Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere soon on October first week. The makers, this time, are making sure not to leave any stone unturned to raise the entertainment levels. For the first time, fans will see an AI-generated influencer/model grace the show to spice up things. Yes, you heard it right! India’s first AI influencer/superstar, Naina Avtr, will be seen on the show. Let us get to know more about her.

Who Is Naina Avtr

Naina is an AI and digitally created personality who works as a social media influencer and model. She was curated by Avtr Meta Labs in 2022. She is 22 years old and hails from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Rumors are rife that she will make her reality TV debut by participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Naina Avtr’s Social Media Following

She has a whopping 398K followers on Instagram. Naina often shares tips on fashion, trendy lifestyles, and makeup. Many followers find it hard to believe that she is an AI-generated personality. She also enjoys numerous brand deals, some of them with Puma, Pepsi, and Nykaa.

Naina Avtr’s Role In Bigg Boss 18

According to speculations, the makers wish to introduce a touch of technology and AI during some tasks this season. This is why Naina has been roped to grace the Salman Khan-hosted show. The reports suggest that Naina will introduce some AI-based challenges for the contestants. Some rumors also say that she will be a contestant on the show. However, it is still unclear whether she will be seen on the show as a guest or a contestant. But we look forward to Salman and her interaction on the show.

Well, many fans are now intrigued by Naina Avtr’s presence on Bigg Boss 18. It will be interesting to see how this new AI-based concept is received by the masses. Due to her many talents, Naina might also win the show.

