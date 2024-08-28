Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 has been grabbing several headlines since its inception. With each passing day, several names of the rumored contestants who might be a part of the show have been coming up. Look at some of these names that might grace the controversial reality show.

Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya

Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, aka ‘Pookie Baba’ whose videos have become viral on social media, is rumored to have been approached for the show. He revealed the same in the latest interview, adding that he has also been offered a hefty sum to participate in the show. However, he revealed that he had rejected Bigg Boss 18, calling it against his culture and values.

Stree 2’s Sarkata Fame Aka Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar, who played the antagonist Sarkata in the recently released Stree 2, has also revealed that he has been approached by the makers of the Salman Khan show and has shown interest in participating in it. However, he also added that he needs to find out whether he will get a break from his official police duties since he works as a constable in Jammu and Kashmir. However, as per his interview, he is keen on participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Somy Ali

Somy Ali, who was also rumored to be dating Salman Khan, is rumored to have been approached for Bigg Boss 18. However, Somy Ali said that these are just speculations initiated by the show’s makers as a rating booster. She had earlier accused Salman of alleged domestic violence while they were dating.

Digvijay Singh Rathee

The reality TV star who won several laurels in Splitsvilla 15 has been approached for Bigg Boss 18. Digvijay Singh Rathee might have lost Splitsvilla 15 but has garnered a strong fan following after his stint on the show. It will be interesting to see whether the rumors surrounding his participation are true.

Sameera Reddy

Former actress Sameera Reddy is another name who has been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 18. Sameera might have retired from films, but she is known to share several motivational videos on her Instagram, especially around body positivity. Fans are excited to see whether she will participate in the Salman Khan show.

For the unversed, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 will reportedly begin in the first week of October this year.

