Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 is approaching, and some of the names on the contestant list have been coming up. Recently, Salman’s rumored ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali’s name, was also rumored to be a participant in the show. However, the former actress-model has now reacted to the same. She rubbished these speculations and took a massive dig at Bigg Boss, calling it a heavily scripted show.

Talking about the same to IANS, Somy Ali said, “I can’t leave my non-profit to be a part of a show whose filming duration is far too long. I say this with the utmost respect for the show that I have not watched a single episode of it and have no idea what it entails. I have heard it’s scripted, and I was going to be a contestant, which is something I have never conversed about with anyone from the show who works behind the scenes.” Furthermore, she alleged that the makers floating her name as a speculated contestant seems to be a rating-boosting tactic for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. The Aao Pyaar Karen actress added, “Something I would not consider partaking in even if they were to reach out to me as a contestant’s position. Therefore, it’s a complete rumour and, at best a rating boost tactic, which networks often do. I was told to pretend that I was having an affair with a certain actor right before that specific film would be released for publicity in the 90’s, so this isn’t surprising at all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Somy Ali also said she is not interested in participating in any ‘scripted reality show’ thus taking a jibe at the Salman Khan-hosted show. Talking further about Bigg Boss 18, the Teesra Kaun actress said, “Think about it: Somy Ali is hosting Bigg Boss after Salman Khan. Imagine the ratings or even participating in it. These are all made-up strategies at best. Also, I have no intention to participate in any scripted reality show. Particularly after working in an unscripted show.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 is speculated to premiere on October 5, 2024. Salman Khan gave Bigg Boss OTT 3 a skip, which was hosted by Anil Kapoor. However, the superstar will return with a bang in the 18th season. Some of the rumored contestants for the upcoming season include Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dalljiet Kaur, Abhishek Malhan, Mr Faisu, Deepika Arya, Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern, Thugesh, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Akriti Negi, Jashwant Bopanna and Siwet Tomar.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Isha Koppikar & Shiney Ahuja In Talks For Salman Khan’s Show; Release Date & Contestant Scoop Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News