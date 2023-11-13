Salman Khan is currently enjoying the release of his latest film, Tiger 3, across the globe. The actor, who has returned with the much-loved character in the famous franchise’s third installment, was once accused by his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali of changing girlfriends every six to seven years. The Pakistani actress often grabs headlines for her shocking Insta posts, which are indirectly subjected to the superstar. Earlier, she had made a post in which she had accused the Tiger 3 star of beating his ex-girlfriends, including Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and herself.

Recently, we came across an old video of the Pakistani actress and it sees her accusing Salman of changing his girlfriends every six to seven years. The interview, which is around 2 years old, sees her answering a question about the superstar’s decision to stay unmarried. Here’s what she said.

In an old interview, Somy Ali claimed that Salman Khan blindfolded points at a globe, and where his finger stops, he picks girlfriends from those countries. She further stated that his relationships last for 6-7 years, and then he repeats the process. A Reddit user has shared this old video where she revealed why Salman isn’t married.

Somy Ali once said, “Salman ka problem ye hai ki usko alag alag mulkon ki ladkiyan pasand hai. Uska ek span hai 6 yaa 7 saal uska baad woh bore hojaate hain. Mera ye opinion hai. Fir woh pure globe pe aankh bandh karke ungli rakhte hain aur globe me jo bhi country aati hai uspe fir woh girlfriend pick karte hain aur fir who 7 saal ka chakkar fir chalta hai.”

Later when she’s asked if Salman Khan is made for marriage and all, Somy Ali responded, “Itni gehraai mein mujhe nahi pata kyuki meri unse 5 saal se baat nahi hui. Jo mujhe padhne mein aata hai online, ab mujhe pata hai unki koi girlfriend hai 7 saal se.” Watch the video below:

Reacting to the same a user wrote, “She is not less. Literally was behind Salman to break his tie with Sangeeta. You should listen to her previous interviews and the joy she expressed narrating that story. She has gone -ve now just for her biography.”

While another said, “Her entire personality is to shit talk about Salman. She is Salman’s Kangana.”

The third one called her, “Pakistan ki Kangana.”

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has had a massive opening. The film which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, earned Rs 44.50 crore on Day 1

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Somy Ali’s old interview? Do let us know.

