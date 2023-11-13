Majority of the biggies have been delivering at the box office, at least from the opening day perspective, and this is what Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 has done as well. In the season of big movies that have arrived in quick succession, what with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan along with Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 doing such excellent business, one now waits to see where Tiger 3 eventually lands.

At least from the first-day collections perspective, Tiger 3 has done the job, as it’s now amongst the Top 3 Bollywood openers of 2023. It has managed to edge past even Gadar 2, which had netted 40.10 crores on its first day. Also, it’s far ahead of Adipurush, the only other true big opener of this year, which had netted 36 crores.

Otherwise, none of the other big films managed even 20 crores this year, and the next best was, in fact, Salman Khan’s own film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan [15.81 crores]. Yes, Jawan and Pathaan have been too far ahead, but then they were always going to be out of reach due to Tiger 3 arriving bang on the Diwali holiday.

This is what the Top-10 biggest openers of 2023 look like:

Jawan – 75 crores (including 9.50 crores from south versions) Pathaan – 57 crores (including 2 crores from south versions) Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores (including 1.50 crores from south versions) Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Adipurush – 36 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 15.81 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Bholaa – 11.20 crores Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.10 crores Dream Girl 2 – 10.69 crores

What has to be seen though is where do the first three day collections land it in the charts. Though Jawan and Pathaan would be out of reach, the challenge would be thrown at Gadar 2 for sure. That film had collected 134.88 crores in its first three-days and Tiger 3 has a chance of reaching there since it’s bound to score at least 60 crores today and then continue the momentum.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Is The Third Biggest Opener In YRF’s Spy Universe After Pathaan & War

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News