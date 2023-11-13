Two years after scoring a big opening with Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif has done it again. Her Tiger 3 has seen an even bigger opening and now sits amongst her Top-2 biggest openers ever. While Bharat, again with Salman Khan as her co-star, is now below Tiger 3 with a score of 42.30 crores, the unlikeliest of them all is Thugs of Hindostan, which is still right at the top.

Again, a Diwali release that had arrived way back in 2018, it had actually netted 52.25 crores, which had also set the record for the biggest opener ever, which was surpassed only by War a year later.

Coming to Katrina Kaif, she has actually been rather consistent in delivering a huge opening with her films when she is a part of a big-budget setup. In fact, five of her Top 10 biggest openers have been with Yash Raj Films, be it Thugs of Hindostan, Tiger 3, Dhoom: 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, or Ek Tha Tiger. These are films with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, while she has scored at least on the opening day perspective with Shah Rukh Khan as well, though Zero was a non-YRF film.

This is what her Top-10 biggest opening days look like:

Thugs of Hindostan – 52.25 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Bharat – 42.30 crores Dhoom: 3 – 36.22 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crores Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores Zero – 20.14 crores Bang Bang – 27.54 crores

With Tiger 3 entering the list, another YRF film of hers – Jab Tak Hai Jaan – has exited from her biggest Top-10. That one was with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and had netted 15.23 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Starrer Opens On A Fantastic Note, Goes Ahead Of The Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News