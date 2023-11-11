Despite being contemporaries and having clashed at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan share a great camaraderie. Having ruled the film industry for over 30 years and continuing to do so, the two have come a long way and have spent a great deal of time in each other’s company. While SRK’s ‘King Khan’ status makes him the unbothered superstar with no parallel, ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan is known for his dedicated work ethic and has a very meticulous approach to everything that he takes part in.

While Aamir Khan keeps a private front, Shah Rukh Khan’s witty charm always catches public attention. SRK, who is known for having his way with words, once shared a hilarious anecdote related to Aamir Khan, and it will leave you in splits.

SRK once talked about Aamir Khan’s “conscientious” work ethic, revealing how the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor’s attention to detail is immaculate. So much so that he even takes forever to order a tea. Scroll below to learn the entire scoop.

Speaking about their time together, the Dunki actor once revealed that they were on a flight when he ordered black tea while Aamir placed an order for tea with milk. When the steward was preparing the tea and asked him if they could add some milk, Aamir channeled his classic ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ aura and asked them to wait until the tea started showing some color. To support his statement, SRK went on to share how Aamir takes a lot of time to decide if he wants to have tea or coffee when he visits his home, prompting him to hilariously add, “Kal bata dena yaar. Hum ghoom ke aa rahe hain (Let me know tomorrow; we’ll go out until then.)”

Shah Rukh then heaped praise on Aamir’s work and said, “I’ve yet to meet a person who is so conscientious and seriously conscientious about his work.”

In their illustrious careers, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have not appeared together. However, SRK had a cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha, where he starred as himself and was seen dancing with Aamir’s younger version and doing his signature hand moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next star in Tiger 3 (cameo) and Dunki. He will reportedly make an appearance in The Archies, which also marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut in Bollywood. Aamir, on the other hand, will feature in ‘Sitare Zameen Par’.

