Tiger 3 is just a couple of days from its release, and I had to follow the tradition of watching the prequel to realize how mind-blowing it was and whether or not this one could be of the level. Salman Khan fans are pumped up for the film and will already enter the cinema halls after watching Tiger Zinda Hai many times.

TZH serves as a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, which was released back in 2012, continuing the tales of the spy in disguise and the best of his lot, Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, which was shown as if he’s no more, towards the end of ETT.

I watched Tiger Zinda Hai only to cherish such a power-packed experience in the theatres and regret that it won’t possibly ever happen again. I watched it also to help you all with Tiger Zinda Hai’s recap, so you should be up and informed before watching Tiger 3. Let’s talk about things TZH is known for and why it’ll be almost mission-impossible for Maneesh Sharma to replicate.

A routine story with brilliant execution!

One thing that will make Tiger Zinda Hai what it is today is its entertaining style of serving intriguing content throughout the film. From thrills to family emotions, the script ensures to not leave even a single dead sequence in between.

Will Tiger 3 be able to achieve that?

Going by director Maneesh Sharma’s track record, the only thing I’m genuinely worried about is the film’s second half. Sharma is known for being notorious for the second half of his movies, be it Shuddh Desi Romance or Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan. From what we can understand from the trailer, the post-interval sequences will be of Salman Khan & Emraan Hashmi’s confrontational scenes, and all the rumored cameos from Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR could also take place in the second half. Here’s hoping everything is going well.

Where are the Tiger 3 characters now?

Both Tiger and Zoya escaped after the successful mission in Iraq to stay in hiding, protecting their family. The call that he made to Shenoy (Girish Karnad) was from Greece, but the location could be different as they’re in hiding. As the trailer has already revealed, this time, it’s personal; Emraan Hashmi’s villain would try to capture Zoya and her kid to reach till Salman Khan’s Tiger.

Shah Rukh Khan’s mysterious cameo!

If you think from the storyline’s perspective, we all know the next step for YRF from here is Tiger Vs Pathaan (or whatever they call it). So, they might have to bow to the seed of indifference between both characters from now on. Knowing Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is a meaty one; we could probably see Pathaan & Tiger in a disagreement mode over something that would lead to the next installment. It could be something similar to what Marvel did to Civil War to show Captain America & Iron Man on the opposite sides.

Tiger 3 releases this Sunday, and we hope the story is clear till now and you can enjoy the film without missing any easter egg. We recently talked about how this YRF film has initiated the debate of Sallu being an organic star, but Shah Rukh Khan isn’t? Read to know!

