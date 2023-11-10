Salman Khan is fighting all the relevant battles to make sure that Tiger 3, with its release on November 12, nails most of them. However, despite trying too hard, Bhaijaan is not getting hold of Shah Rukh Khan this year. While the advance bookings of the film have not been able to perform phenomenally, the Spy Universe film has been underperforming on IMDb as well. In fact, guess who has it lost to? Well, none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

The social drama, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, which is releasing on December 22 and has more than a month left to release, is ranking at the top of the most anticipated films list on IMDB by the time of reporting this. Salman Khan’s Spy Universe film stands at number 2. However, with an 8.2 rating, it is picking up.

Apart from these two films, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur are also on the list. However, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, with almost a day and a half left before the release, is still lurking behind Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki in the most anticipated films in the list. Interestingly, this is not the only victory Shah Rukh Khan has to his credit this year.

If we look at the scorecard, then Salman Khan has been behind Shah Rukh Khan in the advance booking numbers as well. Salman Khan could not match Pathaan’s advance booking number for day 1, which is almost around 556K. Tiger 3 currently stands at 145K for the opening day advance bookings at National Cinema Chains.

While Tiger 3 is failing big time to match the other Spy Universe film, it automatically failed to beat the one sitting at the top! Guess who? Shah Rukh Khan’s Atlee film Jawan registered 557K ticket sales for the opening day.

So this year, Shah Rukh Khan has beaten Salman Khan not once but twice already, and with Dunki claiming the top spot on IMDb’s most anticipated list, SRK beats Salman Khan for the third time.

These might not be the only parameters for this scorecard. With the release of Tiger 3, Salman Khan is expected to register good numbers at the box office, but they might not be as great as Pathaan and Jawan’s opening numbers. While Pathaan tapped on the Republic Day holiday, Jawan’s release coincided with Janmashtami.

Tiger 3 is releasing on Diwali, but the opening numbers for the advance booking suggest that people are surely prioritizing the festive mood over Bhaijaan’s film as of now. However, the film might explode at the Box Office with the Diwali weekend that will follow.

