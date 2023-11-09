Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for Tiger, and while it is already established that the film is now officially a part of the Spy Universe, fans are excited to witness Shah Rukh Khan and Bhaijaan coming together for the second time in a year on the big screen. Recently, there have been reports about Hrithik Roshan joining the film as Kabir as well.

Now, what after Tiger 3? This question is leaving the fans excited since Tiger Vs Pathaan has already been hinted at, and everyone knows that it is eventually the next film in this Universe before they all might collaborate on a bigger and better mission. During our surfing, we stumbled upon a crazy fan theory that suggests how Tiger 3 might end, leading to the beginning of Tiger Vs Pathaan.

While this fan theory is a little flawed, it is still too good to be turned into a screenplay. So, we decided to share it with you all as well.

A fan theory on a Reddit post suggested that the climax of Tiger 3 might have a sequence where Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, has the responsibility to save Tiger and Zoya’s son, but he fails, and Tiger and Zoya lose their son in the war. This leads to a heartbreaking split of the spy couple, leading to Tiger Vs Pathaan, where Katrina Kaif might play the antagonist!

Yes, this crazy fan theory suggests that Katrina Kaif might be the villain in Tiger Vs Pathaan, who is on a mission to seek revenge on Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan as she feels he is responsible for her son’s loss. Now, this might actually be an interesting turn of events, with a Pakistani female spy turning the real villain in the series.

And who knows, she might be joined by Rubai from Pathaan! However, this is too wild an imagination we admit, but not too bad if YRF thinks about it. Even Redditors discussed the same.

A user disagreed with the idea and reacted, “Not happening iss me tiger secondary lagega n will become Zoya vs Pathaan.

N Tiger ke climax mein pathaan nahin hai. Don’t think they will plant the seed of their clash in Tiger 3.” Another mindblowing plot was suggested by a user who said, “Frivolous stuff like disagreement on orders or a difference of opinions won’t hit as hard as Pathaan killing Zoya because he put his nation above his friendship with Tiger. The Spy Universe can move ahead easily without Katrina, IMO.” Another comment read, “Kat as Zoya is the best part of spyverse.”

