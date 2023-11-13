From the past few days, Aadar Jain once again became the talk of the town owing to his personal life once again. The actor, who was earlier in the news for dating and later breaking up with Tara Sutaria, has now found solace in Alekha Advani. Yes, you heard that right! After making a dazzling appearance with a mystery girl at a recent Kapoor Diwali party, he has now confirmed the same. This afternoon, the actor posted a cute photo with Alekha, making it Insta official.

For the unversed, Tara and Aadar dated for a few months and later called it quits. During their relationship, the actress attended many Kapoor’s bash, including the famous Kapoor Christmas lunch. However, she has not been replaced by Advani, who recently posed with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others.

Amid Aadar making his relationship official, an old photo has resurfaced on the web. In the viral photo, Alekha Advani is seen wearing a pink top with a white jacket as she stands in between Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria while posing with them. She had captioned it, “Always the third wheel,” with a black heart emoji. After the Qaidi Band actor made his relationship official on social media, a Redditor resurfaced the photo on the platform, and it has attracted mixed reactions from the netizens.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Reminds me of when Alia used to attend Kat RK house parties. Also both downgraded in terms of looks.” While another said, “The girl he told not to worry about.”

A third one commented, “She was never that close to Tara to begin with. She’s aadar’s childhood friend and knew tara through him only. She’s also distant relative of kiara I think.”

Fourth user wrote, “Alekha ne Hansika Motwani wala patta khel gayi,” explaining the same another user said, “Hansika married her best friends husband. Had an affair with him right under her friend’s nose claiming they were just good friends. I think her best friend was completely blindsided.”

Another Redditor said, “Rishtoon k bhi roop badlte hai vibes,” and the next comment read, “Kyunki girlfriend bhi kabhi thridwheel thi.”

Meanwhile, a while back, Aadar Jain shared a photo of him holding Alekha Advani’s hand and called her the ‘light of his life’ in the caption box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this old photo of Alekha Advani with former couple Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria? Do let us know.

