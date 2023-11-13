If Diwali parties in Bollywood are famous for something, it ought to be connections and new couple alerts as well. It was one such Diwali party once upon a time when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s pictures leaving a party together broke the internet. And this year, the couple seems to be Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah.

Yes, if what the camera caught and if there is more to what our eyes met, then these two are hitting it off. Mrunal and Badshah were seen making an exit from a Diwali party together. Yes, yes, we understand that it is too big a speculation to say someone’s dating someone, but what if they confusingly hold and then ‘unhold’ each other’s hands?

Well, while these two made an exit together towards a common car, they tried holding hands out of reflex and then suddenly parted ways, realizing there might be cameras and someone might capture them. And alas! Someone did capture them. Mrunal Thakur and Badshah were too quick with their gestures to not let anyone notice what they just did there unless the internet did notice!

The video was shared by a Reddit thread and is going viral. However, netizens had terrible reactions to this new couple alert. Some fans were heartbroken; others called out Mrunal Thakur and hinted at her to be a gold digger. A comment read, “I am like, how can she be with him? It’s true that Paisa bolta hai.” Another comment said, “2023 has been really, really wild. Can’t wait to see what happens in December.” A user funnily reacted, “Potential guests for Kalesh with Karan Johar episode.”

Some pointed out that money is the glue in this relationship. A user commented, “Won’t be surprised. In Bollywood, success and power gravitate toward everyone …As we grow older, we realize that Power, money, and fame are far more important than good looks.” Another comment read, “She has a terrible taste in men. All her exes are sh*tttt.” One more comment read, “Aisa video daalke phir thode dino baad song release kar denge, mast attention mil jaayega.” A heartbroken fan wrote, “Keh do ye ki kaash hum til ka taad bana rahe hain aur ye sab jhooth hai.”

Interestingly, once upon a time, Karan Johar was trying to set up Badshah with Sohail Khan’s ex-wife, Seema, who was a part of the reality drama ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’ Mrunal, on the other hand, was a part of Karan Johar’s Lust Stories.

