Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 opened at 44.5 crore on the first day of its release despite coinciding with Diwali Pooja. With the upcoming festive season and public holidays, the YRF film helmed by Maneesh Sharma is expected to grow bigger and register better numbers.

While Tiger threequel failed to match Jawan and Pathaan‘s huge opening numbers, there is still a list of records the film broke on day 1 itself. While it would overcome Emraan Hashmi’s biggest lifetime collection on the second day itself, it has given Katrina Kaif the second-highest opener after Thugs Of Hindostan.

Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan. It will be followed by Tiger Vs Pathaan and War 2. These two will create a rage at the Box Office when they are released. While War 2 will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Tiger Vs Pathaan will be helmed by Sidharth Anand.

Check out the records broken by Tiger 3 on the opening day.

1. Highest Diwali Opening For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has finally beat his previous Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s opening day number. The Sooraj Barjatya film opened at 40.35 crore at the Box Office.

2. Salman Khan’s Highest Opening Day

Bhaijaan registered 44.5 crore as Tiger 3’s opening day collection and surpassed his previous biggest opener, Bharat, which collected 42.30 crore on day 1.

3. Biggest Diwali Day Opening Ever!

Tiger 3, with 44.5 crore, has registered the biggest opening for a film released on Diwali Day.

4. 9 Times Higher Collection Than Last Diwali Day Opening

Tiger 3’s 44.5 crore is almost 9 times higher than the last Diwali Day release, which was Secret Superstar in 2017. The film collected 4.8 crore on the opening day.

5. Biggest Bollywood Opener Ever In The UK

Tiger 3 is the biggest Bollywood opener ever in the UK. Earlier, the record was with Pathaan, which earned £319K, while Tiger 3 registered £420K on the opening day.

6. Third-Highest Hindi Opener

The film is the third-highest Hindi opener after Jawan’s 65.5 crore and Pathaan’s 55 crore. Tiger 3 surpassed Sunny Deol‘s 40.10 crore opening to claim the third spot.

7. Biggest Bollywood Opener Overseas

Tiger 3 has registered an opening of $5 million and has turned the biggest Bollywood Opener overseas, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which collected $4.7 Million on the opening day.

8. Biggest Opening Of Tiger Franchise

The film has registered the biggest opening for the Tiger franchise and the third biggest opening for the Spy Universe after Pathaan’s 57 crore and War’s 53.35 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger stand below Tiger 3 with 34.10 and 33 crore opening, respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Box Office 2023 ‘The Blockbuster Comeback Year’: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Triumph, Shah Rukh Khan’s 500+ Crore Beasts Pathaan & Jawan, Sunny Deol’s Historic Gadar 2 – 8 Resurging Superstars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News