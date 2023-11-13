Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger 3 has opened well at the Box Office despite Diwali Puja, and while it turns the third biggest opener in 2023 after Jawan and Pathaan, it also is the biggest opener for the Bharat actor. The race for Salman to beat SRK’s two monsters, delivered this year, has been interesting, and finally, Bhaijaan has surpassed the films in one territory.

After beating Pathaan, Tiger threequel has claimed the top spot as the Biggest Bollywood opener ever in the UK. However, while Salman has grabbed the top spot, he still sits at number 2 when it comes to Indian films. Guess who still rules the list of top openers in the UK ever?

Well, it is Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, released this year, which is sitting on top of the list of biggest Indian openers ever in the UK. While Leo opened at £462.4K, Tiger 3 has settled for number 2 with a collection of £420K. The number also includes the collection from premieres.

Tiger 3 has collected 44.50 crore on its opening day, including 1.50 crore from the South circuit as well. The film, which is the second film from the Spy Universe this year, is also the third biggest opener of the Spy Universe after Pathaan’s 57 crore and War’s 53.35 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger stood at number 4 and number 5, respectively, with 34.10 crore and 33 crore opening day numbers.

While Tiger 3 has earned the tag for the biggest Bollywood opener ever in the UK, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, respectively, sit number 2 and number 3. In the top 10 list of the highest opening day collections, Salman Khan already occurs thrice with Tiger 3, Sultan, and Race 3. Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance thrice with Pathaan, Jawan, and Chennai Express, and Aamir Khan claims one spot with Dhoom 3, which also makes Katrina Kaif claim two spots in the top 10 list.

This list interestingly has two Aishwarya Rai films as well, while Deepika Padukone grabs three spots with Pathaan, Jawan, and Chennai Express.

Check out the list of the top 10 biggest Indian openers ever in the UK:

1. Leo – £462.4K

2. Tiger 3 – £420K

3. Pathaan – £319K

4. Jawan – £307K

5. Sultan – £271K

6. Chennai Express – £258.5K

7. Race 3 – £254.8K

8. Ponniyin Selvan 1 – £250K

9. Dhoom 3 – £249.5K

10. Ponniyin Selvan 2 – £228.5K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

