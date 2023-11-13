Tiger 3 has released, and it’s already getting Salman Khan back into the records zone. The film has is now his biggest opener ever after Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Both these holiday releases had netted more than 40 crores on their first day itself.

Though it seemed like Tiger 3 won’t manage to do that since it was released bang on the day of Diwali, it has still done the unthinkable and is now sitting right at the top. In fact, it’s also ahead of his much loved Sultan as well as the all-time blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which were again holiday films.

In fact, what’s interesting is that Tiger is now clearly his biggest franchise ever, what with each of the three installments making it to the list of Top-10. To think about it, Eid release Ek Tha Tiger arrived way back in 2012 and is still his sixth biggest opener ever. While Tiger Zinda Hai had just about managed to scrape past it, Tiger 3 has gone far ahead of that.

This is what the Top-10 openers of Salman Khan starrers look like:

Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Bharat – 42.30 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores Sultan – 36.54 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crores Race 3 – 29.17 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.25 crores Kick – 26.52 crores Dabangg 3 – 24.50 crores

It’s a mix of 20 crores+, 30 crores+ and 40 crores+ films in the list. Rest assured, had this been a regular Friday release (instead of Sunday), or even better, a true festival release then 50 crores would have been a cakewalk for the film. However, that opportunity has been lost here, and one now waits to see which is the next Salman Khan movie that arrives as all eyes would be on the superstar to score his first 50 crores opener then.

