When Kareena Kapoor Khan Demanded The Same Paycheque As Shah Rukh Khan For Kal Ho Naa Ho, Leaving Karan Johar Hurt

Karan Johar is currently welcoming the guests on his chat show Koffee With Karan, which returned with season 8. In the latest episode, Bollywood BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday dazzled on the chat show, spilling some interesting beans about their personal and professional lives. Amid their exciting revelations on the controversial couch, KJo has been trending on the web for opening up about his fight with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

You might have already read about what KJo said about his reconciliation with Bebo, on Koffee With Karan, but many are not clear and don’t exactly know what happened between the two. So, we are here to tell you about what transpired between them, hurting the filmmaker. Scroll down for details.

The story goes back to 2002 when Karan Johar opened up about his spat with Kareena Kapoor Khan and revealed that they were not on talking terms for almost a year. In his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, KJo stated that it all began when he offered Kal Ho Naa Ho to Bebo after the release of Mujhse Dosti Karoge! Since the actress wasn’t sure, she had said, “Aditya Chopra’s assistant, Kunal Kohli, has made this flop, so Karan Johar’s assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either.”

However, things took a U-turn when Karan Johar offered Kareena Kapoor Khan Kal Ho Naa Ho, who in return not only demanded hefty fees but also equivalent to Shah Rukh Khan’s paycheque. Yes, that’s true. KJo wrote in his book, “My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money, and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’.”

At that time, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly getting paid a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was comparatively new in the industry, asking for the same fees, got the filmmaker upset, following which he decided to leave the ‘negotiation room’ and signed Preity Zinta opposite SRK and Saif Ali Khan. While they continued to be at loggerheads, they used to look through each other as the parties, which he felt was ‘idiotic.’

However, things changed between them when Kareena Kapoor Khan called Karan Johar to ask him about Yash Johar’s health, and she got emotional, too. “I had to head back, while my father continued the treatment in New York. That was the time Kareena Kapoor called me. It was August. We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, ‘I heard about Yash uncle.’ She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, ‘I love you and I am so sorry I haven’t been in touch. Don’t worry’” he wrote in his book.

Now, during the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar revealed while Kareena and him had not mended, she called him soon after she learned about the passing of his father while she was in Bangkok.

Well, someone has right said a friend in need is a friend indeed!

