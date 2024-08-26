Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up About Why She Hasn't Worked With Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Or Salman Khan, Says “It's Not Just About The Offer...'

Shraddha Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of Stree 2, has not yet worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, or Salman Khan. In a recent interview, she explained that she has yet to collaborate with them, stating that it frequently depends on finding the right script and timing. She hopes to work with them in the future.

In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Shraddha disclosed that she was approached to collaborate with the Khans but turned down the offers. “Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn’t exciting enough,” she said. It’s evident from Shraddha’s choice of roles that she considers them carefully.

Shraddha Kapoor explained her approach to project selection, stating that she wants to work on good films with engaging stories and experienced filmmakers. Her main concern is the quality and content of the movie. While working with well-known actors is a pleasant bonus, it’s not the most important factor in her decision-making.

Shraddha is now enjoying the success of Stree 2, her most recent movie. Released on August 15, Stree 2 stars Shraddha alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. This time, Sarkata, a brand-new menace, confronts the settlement of Chanderi. Varun Dhawan, who plays Bhediya in the movie, makes a rare guest appearance with Shraddha in a song.

Despite competing with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, Stree 2 has received positive reviews. The film has entered the 400 crore club in 11 Days and has potential to reach the 500 crore milestone as well.

