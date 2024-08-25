Stree 2 Box Office Turns A Tornado As The 4th Fastest 400 Crore Film

Bollywood is ready to witness history today as Stree 2 is all set to enter the 400 crore club. The ticket sales for the film are at an all-time high, and the film is only 39.10 crore away from hitting the historic 400 crore total at the box office. The next obvious speculation is where would this tornado hit the land?

4th Fastest 400 Crore Film

Amar Kaushik‘s horror-comedy is the fourth fastest 400 crore film in Bollywood, considering only Hindi collections in India. Earlier, Jawan and Animal had already hit the mark in 11 days! Meanwhile, Pathaan took a few extra hours and entered the 400 crore club in 12 days.

So, Stree 2 has definitely surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan when it comes to the fastest 400-crore film since the horror comedy entered the elite club a day less than Pathaan. Now all eyes are on the final number for the second Sunday which would decide if Stree gets the golden crown, silver or has to settle with the bronze.