Stree 2 Box Office Turns A Tornado As The 4th Fastest 400 Crore Film

Bollywood is ready to witness history today as Stree 2 is all set to enter the 400 crore club. The ticket sales for the film are at an all-time high, and the film is only 39.10 crore away from hitting the historic 400 crore total at the box office. The next obvious speculation is where would this tornado hit the land?
4th Fastest 400 Crore Film
Amar Kaushik‘s horror-comedy is the fourth fastest 400 crore film in Bollywood, considering only Hindi collections in India. Earlier, Jawan and Animal had already hit the mark in 11 days! Meanwhile, Pathaan took a few extra hours and entered the 400 crore club in 12 days.
So, Stree 2 has definitely surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan when it comes to the fastest 400-crore film since the horror comedy entered the elite club a day less than Pathaan. Now all eyes are on the final number for the second Sunday which would decide if Stree gets the golden crown, silver or has to settle with the bronze.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Rules At Top
Currently, in the list of the fastest 400 crore films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan rules at number 1. The action drama helmed by Atlee, and starring two SRKs alongwith Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, collected 430.40 crore in 11 days at the box office.
Ranbir Kapoor At Two!
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s Papa Prem, led Animal registering 401 crore in 11 days at the box office, making it the second fastest 400 crore film.
Will Stree 2 Axe All With Single Stroke?
Now, it would be interesting to see at what range Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film end their journey. Will it axe Jawan and Animal after taking the third position from Pathaan? Only a few hours and we will let you know!
