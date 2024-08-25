Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi, beasted on the 2nd Sunday as expected, and the ticket sales are hinting at a history ready to be written tonight. The total ticket sales of the horror comedy shot up to 7.40 million tickets in 11 days!

Stree 2 Day 11 Ticket Sales

On the 11th day, till 9 PM, Amar Kaushik‘s film sold 500K tickets, and this is a phenomenal number, promising a huge weekend total on the cards as well. On the 10th day, the film sold 656K tickets in total, surpassing Animal’s second Saturday’s ticket sales.

Stree 2 ticket sales ruled the second Saturday, with the 656K sold tickets surpassing Animal’s 643K sold tickets at number 2. Number 3 spot stood with Gadar 2 with 612K sold ticket sales.