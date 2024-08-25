Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi, beasted on the 2nd Sunday as expected, and the ticket sales are hinting at a history ready to be written tonight. The total ticket sales of the horror comedy shot up to 7.40 million tickets in 11 days!
Stree 2 Day 11 Ticket Sales
On the 11th day, till 9 PM, Amar Kaushik‘s film sold 500K tickets, and this is a phenomenal number, promising a huge weekend total on the cards as well. On the 10th day, the film sold 656K tickets in total, surpassing Animal’s second Saturday’s ticket sales.
Stree 2 ticket sales ruled the second Saturday, with the 656K sold tickets surpassing Animal’s 643K sold tickets at number 2. Number 3 spot stood with Gadar 2 with 612K sold ticket sales.
Total Ticket Sales
In 11 days, while the horror comedy has registered 7.40 Million ticket sales, it has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo occupying its position and pushing the film at number 7 in the list of Top 10. The film will next target Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which stands at number 5, and this target might be reached by the end of this week in all probability!
Check out the list of lifetime ticket sales of Indian films on BMS.
1. Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million
2. Jawan: 12.40 Million
3. Animal: 9.91 Million
4. Gadar2: 9.80 Million
5. Jailer: 9.21 Million
6. Stree 2: 7.40 Million
7. Leo: 7.30 Million
8. Salaar: 7.16 Million
9. HanuMan: 4.72 Million
10. Dunki: 4.08 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
