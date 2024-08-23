The Greatest Of All Time will be an emotional ride for Thalapathy Vijay fans. It will mark his second-last outing at the box office before he pursues a full-fledged political career. There’s good news because The GOAT is all set to unleash madness in the international circuits. The overseas rights have been sold at a whopping price and below are all the details you need!

The Goat is mounted on a staggering budget of 300 crores. The stakes are high, but so is the pre-release buzz. The action thriller is predicted to make a smashing debut at the box office. It could very well become the biggest opener in the history of Tamil cinema by earning 65-68 crores net on day 1 in the domestic market. Currently, Leo has conquered the throne with opening day collections of 66 crores net.

The Greatest Of All Time Overseas Deal!

According to a report by Track Tollywood, Phars Films has bought the overseas rights of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer for a whopping sum of 53 crores. It had previously been reported that the film had sold 3,000 tickets within 24 hours of limited ticket sales in the UK. A thunderstorm is in store for Tamil cinema.

However, it is to be noted that The Greatest Of All Time is on the #3 rank as far as the highest-selling overseas rights by Tamil films are concerned. Take a look at the top 3 below:

Leo: 66 crores

Thuglife: 63 crores

The GOAT: 53 crores

More about The Greatest Of All Time

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, the science-fiction action film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in dual roles in The Goat.

