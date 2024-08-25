Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra have added a major feather to their cap. They have made it to the list of the top 6 most followed Asian female celebrities on Instagram. Yes, you heard that right! As of now Shraddha occupies the 3rd spot on the list while Priyanka and Alia occupy the 4th and the 6th spot respectively.

Talking about the same, Shraddha Kapoor enjoys the third position on this list with 92.1 million followers on Instagram. She has also become the second most followed Indian on Instagram after cricketer Virat Kohli. This surge in her Instagram followers has occurred more after her recently released film Stree becoming a blockbuster at the box office. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has a follower list of 91.8 million. She now is the third most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram after Virat Kohli and Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt stands at 85.2 million followers on Instagram and it will be interesting to see whether she crosses the 90 million mark soon. While Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt grabbed coveted spots in the most followed Asian female celebrities list, do you know who emerged in the number one spot in this list? We are talking about none other than Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot. The Israeli actress and model enjoys a whopping 108 million followers on Instagram. She is currently promoting her upcoming movie Snow White.

The second spot is occupied by Blackpink member Lisa who enjoys a humongous 104 million followers on Instagram. The fifth spot in this list again occupied by Blackpink member Jennie. She holds an Instagram follower count of 85.3 million. It will be interesting to see whether the singer gets dethroned by Alia Bhatt to become the 5th most followed Asian female celebrity on Instagram.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the massive success of her film Stree 2. Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her film Jigra which will be released on October this year. While Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Hollywood film, The Bluff.

