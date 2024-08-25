It was a smashing Saturday for Stree 2 as 33.80 crores came in. The collections jumped by 75% on top of 19.30 crores that had come on Friday and that shows how well it has been accepted by the audience. These numbers are as big as what any other all time blockbuster collects on its second Saturday and to think of it, there is a huge Sunday awaiting the film.

The horror comedy has been doing superbly well across board and this again goes on to show that audiences are hungry for entertainment and they will definitely step out for a theatrical experience if a film is indeed promising. Yes, there is OTT but nothing can beat cinema experience, and this is where films like Stree 2 come in handy. A horror or a comedy film is best enjoyed in a crowd and when a film combines both the genres then sky is the limit, something that can be seen here.

Stree 2 has now crossed the next milestone, that of 350 crores, and now stands at 360.90 crores. Today, it will cross 395 crores for sure and then by at maximum by tomorrow morning it will enter 400 Crore Club with ease. In fact a lot more will come in by the team the extended four day weekend is through on Monday since it’s also Janmashtami partial holiday. This means the states that are celebrating the festival will go bonkers over the film and hence yet another day of 20 crores+ will be on the cards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

