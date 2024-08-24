Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is unstoppable at the Indian box office, and it continues to add some big achievements to its kitty on each day. After becoming one of the fastest entrants of the 300 crore club, the film raked in another massive score yesterday, making it into the list of highest collections for a Hindi film on the second Friday. Keep reading to know more!

The Stree sequel, riding high on crazy pre-release buzz and positive word-of-mouth, amassed an extraordinary collection of over 300 crores at the Indian box office in the first extended opening week. With no big releases, the film secured a big screen count for the second week, and the turnout was impressive even yesterday.

On the second Friday (day 9), Stree 2 showed a jump from Thursday’s 18.20 crores and earned 19.30 crores. With this score, the film registered the fourth-highest second Friday in the history of Hindi cinema. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is at the top of the list with 21.56 crores. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is in the second position with 20.50 crores. Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is in the third position with 19.75 crores.

Take a look at the highest second Fridays of Hindi cinema at the Indian box office (only Hindi collection):

Animal – 21.56 crores

Gadar 2 – 20.50 crores

Baahubali 2 – 19.75 crores

Stree 2 – 19.30 crores

The Kashmir Files – 19.15 crores

Dangal – 18.26 crores

Jawan – 18.10 crores

PK – 14.48 crores

Pathaan – 13.50 crores

RRR –13.50 crores

Sanju – 12.90 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 12.80 crores

Meanwhile, Stree 2 is enjoying a dream at the worldwide box office with a collection of 455.97 crores gross. It surpassed Brahmastra (430.24 crores gross) and Andhadhun (453.80 crores gross) on the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor At The Indian Box Office: 2 Films, 0 Failure & Stree 2 Star Is Already On Her Way To Unleash 500 Crore Milestone In Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News