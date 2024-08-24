Shraddha Kapoor has become the talk of the town with the towering success of her latest release, Stree 2. The film has been breaking records at the Indian box office right from its opening day, and on Thursday, it also emerged as one of the fastest Hindi films to enter the 300-crore club. With such tremendous success in the kitty, the actress is soaring high in terms of her total domestic collection in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading to know more!

The post-COVID era has been really difficult for Bollywood, as it’s the most affected Indian film industry after the box office dynamics changed. Still, it managed to bounce back strong and has delivered some historic successes. However, some veteran actors are yet to find their form. Amid this, Shraddha’s form has been commendable, as she hasn’t delivered a single failure.

For those who don’t know, Shraddha Kapoor has done just two films in the post-pandemic era. The first film is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released last year. Considering the huge budget, it was just an average affair at the Indian box office with a collection of 146 crores. Stree 2 is her second film which completed just 9 days in theatres.

Stree 2 has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it was released. After an earth-shattering start, the film maintained a solid momentum, and so far, it has raked in 327.10 crores. If we combine this collection with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s 146 crores, Shraddha Kapoor’s cumulative collection at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era stands at a staggering 473.10 crores.

As we can see, Shraddha Kapoor is just 26.90 crores away from touching the 500 crore milestone, and the mission will be accomplished by tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

