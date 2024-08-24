The Forge Box Office (North America): Sony-Affirm's Faith-Based Film Grossed $600K In Thursday Previews Despite Garnering Rave Reviews

Sony/Affirm’s faith-based film The Forge had a disappointing start at the box office despite receiving five stars from moviegoers and a 100% recommendation on Rotten Tomatoes. The Alex Kendrick-directed movie, with a production budget of $5M, grossed $600K from Thursday Previews.

A spin-off of 2015’s surprise hit War Room is tracking to earn below $7.1 million in the opening weekend after a slow start at the box office. The Forge came in behind new entries Blink Twice and The Crow, which earned $820K and $650K, respectively, from Thursday previews.

However, it should be noted that War Room, which also earned 600K in previews, came in higher, earning $11.4 Million in opening weekend. This was mainly due to the faith-based title’s target audience heading to theaters after Sunday church services. War Room made $67 million at the domestic box office.

However, the follow-up, 2019’s Overcomer, came in short with $8 million start after earning $775K in Thursday night previews. The film made $34 million at the domestic box office.

The Forge has a 100% audience score from 214 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers praising the faith-based film. Film critic Jackie Cooper wrote, “The Forge is another winner for the Kendrick Brothers. It is a faith-based film that delivers its message and entertains at the same time.”

Another audience member added, “Excellent movie! It’s a wonderful story about discipleship, prayer, and forgiveness. Go see it!”

A third overly enthusiastic viewer echoed the statement, writing, “This is an awesome movie! I laughed, I cried, and I was on the edge of my seat! All of my favorites from War Room were outstanding again. The young man who played Isaiah—EXCELLENT!!!”

The Forge cast features Cameron Arnett, Priscilla Shirer, Aspen Kennedy, Karen Abercrombie, and T.C. Stallings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bennifer Fiasco Continues As Jennifer Lopez Wants To Change Her Last Name Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News