This Independence Day witnessed a one-sided victory among Bollywood releases as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 showed an unreal dominance over other two biggies: Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Out of these three films, John’s action entertainer turned out to be a huge disaster, with the lowest collection at the Indian box office. Let’s find out where it stands after 9 days!

The action entertainer marked the second collaboration between director Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham after Batla House. As Batla House was a successful affair at the Indian box office despite a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, fans hoped that even this time, John and Nikkhil’s combo would attract a good chunk of footfalls. However, Stree 2’s storm destroyed all the chances of this film.

Despite decent word-of-mouth among audiences, Vedaa failed to make any impact at ticket windows. After an underwhelming start of 6.75 crores, the film didn’t show an expected upward trend and earned a dismal total of just 14.45 crores during the extended opening weekend. After such a low score, it was on the cards that the film would go down miserably on weekdays, and that’s what exactly happened.

Vedaa fell below the 1 crore mark on the first Tuesday itself and ended its 8-day extended opening week by earning just 17.60 crores. On day 9, the John Abraham starrer dropped even further as just an estimated number of 33 lakh came in. Including this, the domestic collection of the film stands at 17.93 crores.

From here, Vedaa will show some growth today and tomorrow, but that’s about it. It’ll be out of theatres after the second week. So, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of much below 25 crores.

