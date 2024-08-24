Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has been declared the second highest-grossing film of 2024. Within a week of its theatrical run, it surpassed Fighter’s lifetime collections to unlock the massive milestone. Friday has now been concluded on a great note. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 9.

Stree 2 was released on Independence Day, 2024. Fans were initially worried as the horror-comedy flick clashed with biggies like Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. But the pre-release buzz remained much better than the competitors. Both the other films tanked at the box office, paving a clear way for this Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer to rise and shine. And well, it did not disappoint!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection

The Stree sequel has accumulated net earnings of 307.80 crores in eight days. Despite a normal working Thursday, it surpassed expectations and added 18.20 crores to its kitty. Shraddha Kapoor’s film has also surpassed biggies like Dangal, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others, to score a faster entry into the 300 crore club.

It is neck-to-neck with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster, Gadar 2, which also hit the triple century in eight days.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 9 Early Estimates

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has made box office collections in the range of 17-19 crores on day 9. It was a normal working Friday, but the occupancies witnessed a boost during the evening and night shows. The overall collections will now stand somewhere between 324.8-326.8 crores.

The collections will only get bigger and better with the beginning of the second weekend. With no visible competition in theatres, there’s a huge score for Stree 2 to mint massive earnings. All eyes are now on how soon it will debut in the 400 crore club.

