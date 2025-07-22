Bollywood’s 90 beloved actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have joined hands for Amazon Prime Video’s Original talk show —Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The upcoming show will be hosted by the two enigmatic and powerhouse personalities – Kajol, known for her sass, and Twinkle Khanna, aka Mrs. Funnybones, known for her sharp wit. The show promises bold, fiery, and unfiltered conversations. Produced by Banijay Asia, Two Much is set to premiere soon.

With a guest list packed with Bollywood A-listers and the industry’s biggest names, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is gearing up to outshine even the glitziest red carpets. Bold, brilliant, and refreshingly unfiltered, the talk show will see its fiery hosts dive into the hottest topics with their trademark charm, sass, and unstoppable energy.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre. With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle—distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone! At Banijay Asia, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged, and with Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Prime Video—a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India.”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is ready to deliver twice the sass, spark, and surprise—only on Prime Video.

