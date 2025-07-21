When Raj & DK launched The Family Man in 2019, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, it came as a breath of fresh air for Indian streaming audiences. The show raised the bar for Indian spy thrillers with its gripping storytelling and standout lead performance. Its second season took things a notch higher, earning even more critical acclaim. With the much-anticipated third installment set to arrive later this year, expectations are sky-high.

Meanwhile, one of the strongest contenders to challenge The Family Man’s dominance in the Indian espionage thriller space is Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops. But between the recently released Special Ops 2 and the widely acclaimed The Family Man Season 2, which one comes out on top when it comes to IMDb user ratings? Let’s find out.

Himmat aka Kay Kay Menon 🙌

Special Ops 2 pic.twitter.com/2gEgG7EE6U — Kiranjit Das (@KiranjitDas86) July 20, 2025

Special Ops 2 vs. The Family Man Season 2 – Who Wins On IMDb?

As of now, Special Ops 2 holds an impressive IMDb user rating of around 7.7/10 (based on the current average ratings of all seven episodes). In comparison, the second season of The Family Man has an average user rating of around 8.9/10 on the platform.

So, as you can clearly see, The Family Man S2 is ahead of Special Ops 2 in terms of IMDb scores, and that too by a significant margin. That said, it remains to be seen whether it maintains its lead as more users register their votes in favour of Special Ops on IMDb in the coming days. Which one did you enjoy more — Special Ops or The Family Man?

What’s The Family Man All About?

The spy action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an elite intelligence officer. In Season 1, he races against time to prevent a major terrorist attack while juggling family tensions. The second season shifts focus to a new threat from a Tamil rebel group.

What’s Special Ops 2 All About

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of cyberterrorism and artificial intelligence, Special Ops 2 picks up with Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) leading a new mission. After a senior RA&W officer is killed in Delhi and an AI scientist is kidnapped, he must act fast. But this time, the enemy is faceless and using advanced AI tools for a nationwide data breach. With everyone now a potential target, Himmat Singh and his elite team must stay one step ahead of the new and dangerous threat.

Special Ops 2 Trailer

