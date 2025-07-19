The latest season of Neeraj Pandey’s much-anticipated espionage thriller Special Ops finally premiered on Jio Hotstar yesterday. Kay Kay Menon returns as the razor-sharp Himmat Singh, and the show is already winning praise from both critics and audiences.

Before Special Ops 2, there were two earlier installments of the widely admired franchise – the original Special Ops (2020) and the second installment, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (2021). Curious to know which season ranks the highest on IMDb? We’ve got you covered. Read on to find out.

Special Ops vs. Earlier Seasons – Who Leads On IMDb?

As of now, Special Ops 2 holds an impressive IMDb user rating of 8.8/10 (based on the current average ratings of all seven episodes). In comparison, both the original Special Ops and the second installment, Special Ops 1.5, have user ratings of 8.3/10 each on the platform. So, as you can clearly see, Special Ops 2 is currently ahead of its predecessors in terms of IMDb scores. That said, it remains to be seen whether it maintains its lead as more users register their votes on IMDb in the coming days.

What’s Special Ops 2 All About

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of cyberterrorism and artificial intelligence, the new chapter picks up with Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) leading a new mission. After a senior RA&W officer is killed in Delhi and an AI scientist is kidnapped, he must act fast. But this time, the enemy is faceless and using advanced AI tools for a nationwide data breach. With everyone now a potential target, Himmat Singh and his elite team must stay one step ahead of the new and dangerous threat.

The series stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead, alongside Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Muzammil Ibrahim, and Parmit Sethi in key roles.

Special Ops 2 Trailer

