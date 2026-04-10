The much-anticipated action thriller, Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur finally hit theaters today. The film’s trailer promises a rugged romantic story with a glimpse of dark romance. The cast also includes Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in key roles. Finally, fans started sharing their reactions on Twitter (X) after watching the film. Here’s a quick look at Dacoit X reviews and how the audience reacts after the theatrical experience.

Dacoit X Review: How Netizens React To The Action Thriller

A user shared their experience after watching Dacoit and marked it as a solid action drama. The user hailed Adivi Sesh‘s performance as outstanding and marked that the movie has an intense narration with good emotional depth. The user called it a solid action drama.

#Dacoit – 3.7/5 ⭐ • Solid first half with strong build-up 💥

• Interval bang 🔥

• Engaging second half with a gripping climax 👀

• Outstanding performance by @AdiviSesh 👏

• Intense narration with good emotional depth ❤️‍🔥 A solid action drama 👍 — CutoutCulture (@rockmaddy6799) April 10, 2026

Another user shared the reaction by giving the movie 4 stars. Additionally, the viewer praised the visuals of Dacoit, calling it excellent shot-making. Further rated Mrunal Thakur’s performance as “top tier.”

#Dacoit⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A visually stunning film with excellent shot-making 👏🏻 – Beautiful Score, Enjoyed every bit ⭐️

– Top-Tier Performances @mrunal0801 Trust on you is sextupled now @AdiviSesh 👍#DacoitReview — VK🤸🏻‍♂️ (@vamsixplores) April 10, 2026

A third viewer called the action thriller film a one-time watch. The user felt that the storyline was old, but the treatment of the narrative felt fresh. The user rated it as 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Completed watching #Dacoit Though the story line is like old srikanth’s prayasi ravey! But the treatment looks fresh!

2 twists in the Second half and the last 15 minutes was too good! Both Sesh and Mrunal were 🔥 in the film Verdict: A one time watch!!

2.5/5 — Apexfan.MReviews (@AApexfan) April 10, 2026

Adding to the reviews, an X user marked the film as an ‘average’ action love story, but with a strong technical aspect. However, the viewer added that despite Adivi Sesh’s strong performance in his role, the movie failed to meet expectations.

#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts. The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2026

The fifth user made a bold statement, claiming the movie was ‘garbage.’ The user wishes Adivi Sesh well for his future after he worked for the Dacoit for almost four years and failed to make a solid impact.

What a garbage @AdiviSesh if this takes 3, 4 years or whatever, then good luck brother. Let the writers do their job. And listen to your aunt, never dance again #Dacoit — Harsha (@spicybiryani10) April 10, 2026

Dacoit Review: The Final Opinion

With all these reactions, it appears that Dacoit isn’t a masterpiece or a must-watch action thriller. However, if you love the screen presence of Adivi Sesh or Mrunal Thakur, then you surely visit theaters to watch the romantic revenge story.

It will be interesting to see how the film will perform at the box office. There is a good chance the movie will face the heat of Dhurandhar: The Revenge amid Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s box office tsunami.

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