Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in key roles, is all set to arrive in theaters this Friday (April 10). After Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the upcoming romantic action thriller is the next noteworthy release of Tollywood in 2026, and decent expectations are pinned on it. Since the momentum in the North America premiere pre-sales has been impressive so far, the film has the potential to surprise everyone at the Indian box office as well. But can it become Adivi’s third consecutive success in the post-COVID era? Let’s discuss it below!

Adivi has built his goodwill in the Telugu market through his script selection, and even with his next film, he promises to deliver something interesting. In the post-COVID era, the upcoming romantic action thriller marks his third release, and the trade expects it to do well in the long run. If it enjoys good word of mouth, it has a chance to succeed.

Adivi Sesh has delivered two back-to-back successes post-COVID

The post-COVID era for Adivi Sesh started with Major. Made on a reported budget of 30 crore, it scored 41.03 crore net at the Indian box office, thus securing a plus verdict. His next release, HIT: The Second Case, was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore. In India, it scored 25.92 crore net, thus securing a plus verdict.

Can Adivi deliver a hat-trick of successful films in the post-COVID era?

Dacoit is Adivi Sesh’s third release in the post-COVID era, and this time, becoming successful isn’t that easy. While the budget hasn’t been officially revealed, it reportedly carries a budget of 70 crore. Against this cost, it needs to earn more than 70 crore net at the Indian box office to be successful. While achieving this collection isn’t easy, it could be accomplished with good word of mouth.

There has been no big success for Tollywood post Anaganaga Oka Raju, so Dacoit has the space to mint good moolah if it offers good content to the audience.

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