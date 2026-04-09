Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, has turned out to be one of the landmark films in the history of Indian cinema. It had extraordinary pre-release buzz, and thanks to its powerful content, the film has lived up to its hype so far. After crossing the 1600 crore mark a few days back, it is now all set to enter the 1700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 21 days?

In India, the film has amassed a mind-blowing 1265.96 crore gross (1072.85 crore net) so far. Overseas, it has earned 408 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 21-day worldwide box office stands at a mammoth 1673.96 crore gross. Since the biggie is still scoring at an impressive pace, it will reach the 1700 crore milestone like a cakewalk and go much further.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1072.85 crore

India gross – 1265.96 crore

Overseas gross – 408 crore

Worldwide gross – 1673.96 crore

All set to overtake Pushpa 2

Currently, Dhurandhar 2 is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. To grab the third spot, it needs to beat Pushpa 2 (1727.23 crore), which is just 53.27 crore away. So, in the next few days, it is all set to become the third-highest-grossing Indian film globally. After beating Pushpa 2, the film is expected to conclude in the same position as surpassing Baahubali 2 (1800 crore) looks like an impossible target.

It had an opportunity to dethrone Dangal (2059.04 crore) and become the highest-grossing Indian film ever, but unfortunately, it won’t be able to achieve the feat now.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers globally:

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1673.96 crore (21 days) Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crore Jawan – 1163.82 crore Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore

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